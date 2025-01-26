Opinion
Trump’s birthright citizenship stunt diminishes America’s greatness
Summary
- The US has long stood out for its generosity of spirit in welcoming people from elsewhere looking for liberty and opportunities. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy harms the very cause he claims to be pursuing—and is being legally challenged for good reason.
On 20 January, as US President Donald Trump attended an inaugural service at Washington National Cathedral, Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde pleaded with him.
