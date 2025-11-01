US-China G2, nukes on the table: Is Trump heralding Cold War-like bipolarity?
US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to resume testing nuclear weapons ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he billed as a “G2” summit, an arrangement last floated by Barack Obama.
The world appears to be slipping into bipolarity, with US President Donald Trump realizing the limits of America’s economic leverage—whether through sanctions or trade. His tariffs failed to move China, forcing him to revive the Barack Obama-era “G2" idea, much to the dismay of India, which has long championed a multipolar world.