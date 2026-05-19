Long-haul: Trump’s China ticket for Boeing won’t do much for the US aircraft maker

Boeing’s agreement for 200 jets marks the end of a nine-year drought in China. But the order was considerably smaller than expected—and a reminder of how much ground it has lost in the world’s second-largest aviation market.
There’s little the American plane-maker can do directly to overcome its disadvantages in this priority region, especially when it’s being weaponized for diplomatic leverage.
But it should make the most of a global aircraft shortage to appeal to Chinese airlines, whose fleet is expected to double over the next two decades due to robust demand for air travel.
That’s why it was a surprise when the confirmed deal was less than half of the 500 that was reportedly under discussion.
Boeing has not announced any major sales to commercial airlines in the country since November 2017 during a state visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump in his first term.