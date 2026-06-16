Trump has been giving Denmark a hard time over Greenland—but bond traders are calling his bluff

Leave it to the bond market to show the only thing rotten in Denmark is Donald Trump’s intimidations.
With apologies to Marcellus in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the US President’s threats to seize the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland are meeting defiance from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenland counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
Both agree that what is putrid emanates from Trump’s efforts to bully these North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) members, which are part of the best-performing economy in northern Europe.
That is enough to captivate investors, whose buying and selling of government debt dictates borrowing costs around the world, especially in Denmark where creditors are repricing the latest iteration of the so-called Trump Always Chickens Out (Taco) trade. AI shows the five most-reported news subjects related to Denmark on the Bloomberg Terminal this year are variations of Trump’s harassment of Greenland: