Trump has been giving Denmark a hard time over Greenland—but bond traders are calling his bluff

Conspicuous by its absence from the prevailing Trump narrative is the superior confidence the Nordic region retains compared to the rest of northern Europe. GDP growth for Denmark, Norway and Sweden will exceed the western Europe benchmark over the next three years for the first time since such data was collected in 1992. Denmark will average 2.1%, 2.1% and 2.4%. Norway is poised to grow 1.4%, 1.6% and 1.8%. Sweden will advance 2.1%, 2.1% and 1.9%.