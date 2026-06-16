Trump has been giving Denmark a hard time over Greenland—but bond traders are calling his bluff

Leave it to the bond market to show the only thing rotten in Denmark is Donald Trump’s intimidations.
Leave it to the bond market to show the only thing rotten in Denmark is Donald Trump’s intimidations.
With apologies to Marcellus in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the US President’s threats to seize the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland are meeting defiance from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenland counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
With apologies to Marcellus in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the US President’s threats to seize the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland are meeting defiance from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenland counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
Both agree that what is putrid emanates from Trump’s efforts to bully these North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) members, which are part of the best-performing economy in northern Europe.
That is enough to captivate investors, whose buying and selling of government debt dictates borrowing costs around the world, especially in Denmark where creditors are repricing the latest iteration of the so-called Trump Always Chickens Out (Taco) trade. AI shows the five most-reported news subjects related to Denmark on the Bloomberg Terminal this year are variations of Trump’s harassment of Greenland:
The Greenland obsession began at the start of Trump’s second term when he stated, “We have to have it.” That was almost three months before his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs caused financial assets to crash and subsequently rebound with the Taco trade as he pulled back.
Danish government bonds lost 2.8% of their value in 2025, compared with a small gain of about 0.7% for the region overall and making them the worst performer among 31 European governments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The bond rout transformed into a money maker soon enough. Anyone who purchased the equivalent of $1 million of nominal Danish government bonds at their lowest price and highest yield last year had a profit of as much as $30,000 earlier this year.
Denmark and the benchmark for European debt are once again aligned to their historical averages. That is because Denmark benefits from its top AAA rating from credit assessment firms S&P, Moody’s and Fitch (the US has a lower credit score) as well as the country’s status as the second-lowest issuer of public debt with the second-lowest debt-to-GDP ratio.
Frederiksen has since reminded Trump and his enablers that while Denmark is willing to address security, investments and economic partnerships with the US, Greenland’s sovereignty is not negotiable. Denmark, whose support from European and Canadian leaders is unwavering, also asserts that the US as a Nato member has no legal or moral right to annex Danish territory.
Conspicuous by its absence from the prevailing Trump narrative is the superior confidence the Nordic region retains compared to the rest of northern Europe. GDP growth for Denmark, Norway and Sweden will exceed the western Europe benchmark over the next three years for the first time since such data was collected in 1992. Denmark will average 2.1%, 2.1% and 2.4%. Norway is poised to grow 1.4%, 1.6% and 1.8%. Sweden will advance 2.1%, 2.1% and 1.9%.
Contrary to Trump assertions that Denmark is not doing enough to protect the Arctic from Russian and Chinese inroads, the 424 publicly traded companies in Denmark, Norway and Sweden that have a market value of at least $200 million include 109 industrial firms. They represent the biggest sector, with a weighting of almost 30%.
Also, they contribute record resources to regional security, including the production of advanced drones and ice-breaking equipment. Denmark pledged $4.2 billion from aerospace and defence to this military footprint.
Revenue from these Scandinavian industrial companies increased 184% over the past decade, beating their European peers’ 73% and global competitors’ 165%. Their market value climbed 324% against 320% for the rest of Europe as their profits surged thirteenfold, outperforming Europe’s sevenfold advance, and the world’s twelvefold gain.
Among them is DSV, the Denmark-based logistics manager that acts an intermediary between a business and various transportation services. The market value of DSV, benefiting from growing e-commerce demand, expansion in Southeast Asia, Mexico and India, increased 700% over the past decade while its sales surged 400%.
After establishing an Acceleration Fund last year allocating $3.9 billion annually in 2025 and 2026 for military capabilities, pushing defence spending to at least 3% of GDP from about 2% in 2023, Frederiksen said a US attack on Greenland would mean “the end of Nato.” Greenland’s Nielsen is similarly resolved. “If we have to choose between the [US] and Denmark here and now... we would choose Denmark,” he said.
Any investor watching the Trump-Greenland imbroglio would have to conclude ‘Danevang,’ the romantic term used by Danes to refer to their homeland, comes out smelling like a rose. ©Bloomberg
The author is editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News and writes about markets.