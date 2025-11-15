Diplomacy reset: Bhutan outreach, Canada rapprochement, Trump's H-1B rethink
Elizabeth Roche 5 min read 15 Nov 2025, 02:04 pm IST
This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his fourth visit to Bhutan since 2014, India and Canada moved to reset their bilateral ties, and US President Donald Trump signalled a possible rethink of key policies affecting India.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan this week—his fourth since 2014 and one timed to honour the 70th birthday of the country’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck—underscored the sincerity of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, particularly at a moment when its eastern flank remains unsettled.
