Jonathan Levin: Trump fanned the inflation fears that haunt his presidency now
Summary
- In America’s hyper-partisan atmosphere, rhetoric on the cost of living has skewed inflation expectations, a variable that policymakers track. The US Fed has an unenviable job.
Inflation concerns may well have given Donald Trump the US presidency. His campaign harped on the elevated cost of eggs and bacon and argued that his predecessor Joe Biden, along with Fed chair Jerome Powell, had enabled an “inflation nightmare." Now, he faces public inflation expectations that are utterly divorced from reality and could well stand in the way of his success as president.