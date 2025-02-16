It’s easy to guess why Trump has quit talking about inflation
Summary
- While his campaign references to cost-of-living pressures helped the US president win the White House, he now tends to change the topic whenever it’s brought up. Tariff talk has trumped price talk.
President Donald Trump has taken a sledgehammer to the US federal government, renamed the Gulf of Mexico, revived plastic straws and pledged to own Gaza, but has done little to address inflation. This issue was among voters’ top concerns and helped Trump win. In fact, a study showed that the very mention of inflation, which Trump often did, caused a loss of confidence in the Biden-Harris administration.