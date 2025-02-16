It’s easy to guess why Trump has quit talking about inflation

“So, if all goes to plan, when do you think families would be able to feel prices going down, groceries, energy?" asked Baier. “Or are you kind of saying to them, ‘Hang on, inflation may get worse, until it gets better’." Trump’s rambling answer made no mention of prices or inflation. “No, I think we’re gonna become a rich, look, we aren’t that rich right now, we owe $36 trillion, that’s because we let all these nations take advantage of us," he responded, pivoting to tariffs. “Same thing, like $200 billion with Canada… We have a deficit with Mexico, $350 billion, I’m not going to do that, I’m not going to let that happen."