Trump is replacing the nanny state with a daddy state

That started to change during the Watergate scandal and toward the end of the Vietnam War, he says, when conservatives began to think Congress was shackling weakened presidents. They complained about the emergence of what they called a “fourth branch" of government: independent agencies created by Congress and housed in the executive branch but whose powers and leaders were beyond the president’s reach. That, in turn, led conservatives to espouse what they call the “unitary executive theory," which holds that the president should, in fact, exercise full control over all those agencies and their personnel.