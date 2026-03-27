Give credit where it’s due. Despite all the setbacks, Donald Trump is right that the US-Israeli war in Iran war hasn’t triggered the oil price super-spike many feared—at least not yet. “I thought it would be worse, much worse,” the American president said last week, and it’s hard to disagree. Trump, wearing his social media poster-in-chief hat, is a key reason why crude isn’t much higher. Call it the art of oil-market jawboning.
Trump’s jawboning helps keep oil prices in check—but markets may test it soon
SummaryIf the crude oil market hasn’t yet fully priced in the Gulf war supply squeeze, it’s because Trump has been talking prices down. But the reality of physical oil shortages could catch up over the next two weeks, exposing the White House’s game.
Give credit where it’s due. Despite all the setbacks, Donald Trump is right that the US-Israeli war in Iran war hasn’t triggered the oil price super-spike many feared—at least not yet. “I thought it would be worse, much worse,” the American president said last week, and it’s hard to disagree. Trump, wearing his social media poster-in-chief hat, is a key reason why crude isn’t much higher. Call it the art of oil-market jawboning.
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