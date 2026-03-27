Trump’s jawboning helps keep oil prices in check—but markets may test it soon

The White House is, so far, winning the fight over the oil market’s narrative—periodically raising the prospect of an end to the conflict even as the bombing carries on unabated. Three and a half weeks into the war, prices remain well within historical ranges, and far away from the thresholds associated with a full-blown ‘energy crisis.’ But verbal volleys don’t keep refineries running, no matter how well timed. Jawboning will soon lose its potency in a longer war.