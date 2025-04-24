Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | After the Greenspan put, the Powell stay-put
SummaryTo the relief of markets, Trump said he doesn’t intend to fire the Federal Reserve chief. Is this because the US president changed his mind, the law won’t let him or a fall-guy is needed for an economic slowdown?
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has “no intention of firing" Jerome Powell, but would like to see the Federal Reserve chairperson be “a little more active" as far as cutting interest rates goes.
