Mint Quick Edit | After the Greenspan put, the Powell stay-put

Also Read: The US Fed should inject itself with a good dose of humility

That Trump no longer seems keen to replace Powell has been welcomed by financial markets, a clear vote in favour of Fed independence. But then, another suspicion has gained traction. Now that the tariff-hit US economy looks set for a slowdown, or possibly even a recession, the White House may need a fall-guy to pin the blame on. A Fed chief who refuses to cheapen credit could be just the scapegoat that Trump’s MAGA fan base might buy.