Opinion
Watch out! The US Fed seems to be driving blindfolded
Summary
- Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell needs to avert another ‘transitory inflation’ mishap. Do growth risks really outweigh price risks? Either way, unfortunately, by the time the Fed swings into action, it may be too late.
The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is driving blindfolded. That’s my single most important takeaway from its policy announcement last week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more