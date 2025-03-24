Watch out! The US Fed seems to be driving blindfolded

One prominent view suggests that tariffs constitute a form of supply shock and that monetary policy authorities should ‘look through’ them—effectively, they should ignore this one-off adjustment. The stability of the Fed’s rate projections suggests that it is leaning toward doing just that. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, said that there are a lot of cross-currents influencing the outlook. When it comes to changing forecasts for rates in “this highly uncertain environment," he said, “I think there’s a level of inertia where you just say ‘maybe I’ll stay where I am.’"