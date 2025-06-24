Fire hazard: Funding the burning of fossil fuels will eventually leave bank money burnt
Lenders seem ready to play with fire so long as they get short-term profits. Banks have upped their financing of fossil fuel projects. But the economic destruction caused by climate change will return to haunt them.
If you come home early from vacation and find robbers ransacking your house, you could call the police and try to stop the crime. But the true alpha move would be to help the robbers load your valuables onto their truck and then tell them which of your neighbours are also on holiday in exchange for a cut of their profits.