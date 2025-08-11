Nouriel Roubini: The US economy could thrive in spite of Trump’s disastrous policies
Summary
America’s tech leadership is likely to deliver an economic boom that’ll offset the damage being inflicted today. While stagflation may arise, much of what doomsayers expect—from a dethroned dollar to a fiscal crisis—is unlikely to materialize. American exceptionalism can’t be written off so easily.
Since United States President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ on 2 April, when he announced sweeping trade tariffs on friend and foe alike, the conventional wisdom about the US economy’s short-term and medium- to long-term prospects has been pessimistic.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story