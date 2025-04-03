Trade war: Trump’s shock-and-awe tariffs only have a faint silver lining for India
Summary
- The US president’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff thwack will wreck world trade and harm the US. India’s economy may get hit less than some peers, but as our goods export prospects dim and the global ravages of US policy myopia become clear, we’ll need trade buffers.
For opponents of free trade, Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ may seem like ‘vindication day.’ The world’s top power, the US, which generates a quarter of the globe’s output, took an inward turn that ‘nuked’ the aim of open borders for commerce. Globalization, which had long wobbled along, suddenly looks skeletal. America is poised to wall itself off with a steep hike in tariffs to an average level last seen more than a century ago.