Higher landed prices of what we export imply gusty headwinds for our cargo shipments, even as overall US demand slumps. Price-sensitive exports will fare the worst. Among our bulky export categories, pharma is relatively inelastic as bills are mostly paid by health insurers, but this category is exempt from the 26% rate. Gems and jewellery, though, seem less exposed to price hikes than electronics and farm exports. As for textiles, apparel, shoes and so on, competitive gains vis-a-vis our Asian rivals might not help if price shocks deflate America’s retail offtake. Granted, the Indian economy depends less on trade than many others, but still, Trump’s move is likely to drag our GDP growth down.