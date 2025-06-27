No end to wars: Trump, Pakistan and the art of self-congratulation
Pakistan’s cynical nomination of the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize tells us something grim about today’s world. Yet, as we just saw, performative diplomacy can quickly collapse. Both Pakistan and the US need to ponder the principles that underpin that prize
Two days after US President Donald Trump was “officially recommended" for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by Pakistan, the United States joined Israel in launching airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. Now, six months into Trump’s second presidency, the world is not witnessing the peace he promised but an intensification of the very wars he vowed to end “in 24 hours".