No end to wars: Trump, Pakistan and the art of self-congratulation

Importantly, the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded “for the greatest benefit to humankind," has been awarded to US presidents since Theodore Roosevelt (1906). Awards given to Woodrow Wilson (1920) for the League of Nations, Jimmy Carter (2002) for human rights and Al Gore (2007) for climate action were consistent in recognizing a commitment to institutional architectures, multilateral cooperation and universal values. Even Barack Obama’s 2009 award, widely seen as aspirational, was granted less than a year into his presidency amid ongoing conflicts. He himself humbly acknowledged that he might not have deserved it. Yet, this award has long reflected a clearly stated vision and commitment to international diplomacy and ‘global collaboration.’ In essence, it recognized efforts to build bridges. In contrast, Trump’s pursuits starkly deviate from that end.