Why did Trump allow Nvidia to sell its second-most powerful AI chip to China?

As we approach the end of 2025, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel on India-US relations, which started on a strong note amid the promise of Trump 2.0 but gave way to strained ties over claims of US mediating between India and Pakistan, Washington’s sudden fondness for India’s neighbour and its newly minted Field Marshall Asim Munir, and punitive levies on India for buying discounted oil from Russia.