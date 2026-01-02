Just how durable is the dollar’s preeminence, and how much would it matter if the currency was dethroned? Until recently, these questions could be confidently dismissed as theoretical curiosities: All very interesting, but the world economy has organized itself around the dollar for decades and, contrary to numerous failed predictions, this isn’t about to change.
Will Trump’s policies end the dollar’s dominance? It’s a tail-end risk but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen
SummaryFor decades, the dollar has been a self-reinforcing pillar of global finance. But the Trump administration is testing this. A vain attempt to retain the benefits of dollar dominance while relieving the US of its costs could yet end its reign—even if neither the euro nor yuan is ready to take over
