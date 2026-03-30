Jerome Powell will go down in history as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board who fought hardest to preserve the Fed’s independence. But his days in the chair are numbered. The question is: What’s the number?
Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed
SummaryThe president’s meddling with the central bank’s independence spells trouble in the future.
Jerome Powell will go down in history as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board who fought hardest to preserve the Fed’s independence. But his days in the chair are numbered. The question is: What’s the number?
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