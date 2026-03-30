Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed

It is widely presumed that Stephen Miran, the Trump sycophant now on the board, will resign to make room for Mr. Warsh. But that would leave the board with only one sure Trump vote. The two appointees from Mr. Trump’s first term, Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, have shown themselves not to be puppets. And Mr. Powell has been tight-lipped about whether he might stay on as a governor even after the legal case is over. That’s his right. It’s been done once before in Fed history.