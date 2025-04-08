Opinion
As Trump tariffs reshape global trade, India must adapt fast
Summary
- Amid global uncertainty, India must pragmatically diversify its trade and incentivize domestic manufacturing to capitalize on opportunities from the US reciprocal tariffs.
The US government's announcement imposing high, country-specific reciprocal tariffs represents one of the most important changes in the global economic environment, resulting in a meltdown in financial markets.
