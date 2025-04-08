As Trump tariffs reshape global trade, India must adapt fast

The tariff announcement of 2 April is only an opening gambit. The proposed tariffs are by no means final. Products such as pharmaceuticals currently exempted could be subject to reciprocal tariffs in the future. The US government has said that it may take further action depending on underlying conditions being resolved or mitigated. Other countries may react with counter-tariffs and impose anti-dumping duties. All this creates global uncertainty. In such an environment, businesses will find it challenging to take quick decisions relating to investments and supply chains in the face of uncertainty in the future regime.