Trump’s reciprocal tariffs: Time for India to rethink its trade policy

Right now, Indian policy offers low or nil protection to sectors in which our output is small or non-existent, while shielding products that use low-duty goods as inputs. This stunts the growth of input sectors in India. We protect phones, for example, but let electronic components breeze in by paying little. This is likely to keep phone-makers reliant on China for these parts. Other twists and turns to join global supply chains could spell similar distortions.