Opinion | Trump's face-off with Twitter will affect us all

In a world where truth-seekers worry about the adverse effects of fake news, to what extent should social media platforms intervene in what gets posted, forwarded and tweeted online? Such services only have the right to snip out, edit or flag stuff that violates encoded norms of decency that cover violence and obscenity. This is the stance of US President Donald Trump, who sought last week to reclassify platforms that go any further in their intervention as publishers, to be held responsible for all that appears under their watch and thus subject to the kind of lawsuits that regular media vehicles are. In short, he wants social media apps to act either as bulletin boards or content creators. The White House notice to that effect invokes freedom of speech, mentions Twitter by name, and complains of selective censorship. Trump’s critics see it as a direct reaction to Twitter’s new policy of flagging tweets that it deems dubious, itself a response to anxieties aired by people over falsehood being deployed as a political tool. His own handle, notably, has had cautionary notes pinned onto them lately. This is a stand-off between Trump and Twitter alright, but it is not just about who blinks first. It could reshape public discourse, even how a “publisher" is defined by law, and the effects of it may be felt in India and its media.

Social media apps have taken on curatorial roles, though Twitter has done so very actively. If Trump’s law tweak goes through, it would expose the microblog site to a barrage of legal charges. Since it cannot vet all that goes out, it could have opted to give up on fact-checking. Rather than yield to Trump, however, it has defiantly restated its editorial policy. It hid a Trump tweet on the US race riots for allegedly flouting its guidelines. Facebook, meanwhile, justified why it had left Trump’s controversial comments on the issue unedited on its platforms by citing the posts’ informational value. Since it also acknowledged a grey area, this was an editorial judgement call. It is evident that social media platforms have encroached on the role that publications and news channels perform. By acting as dispensers of media content, online networks had already grabbed a chunk of advertising revenue that ought to have gone to its original generators, both as a matter of justice and as an incentive to do their job. Sections of the media that diligently verify what they air and publish have found themselves starved of money. If this goes on, an internet monopoly could some day come to dominate what is popularly taken as true, which in turn would reduce the diversity of perspectives vital to democracy. A variety of views is essential, and the White House deserves credit for saying so.

What America’s move does not address, however, is the part played by the reach of social networks in millions being misled by unverified posts. An online free-for-all has been observed to make little space for lie-detectors and myth-busters. Hopes that the self-corrective influence of open powwows would turn gullibility into discernment have proven forlorn, just as the self-regulatory forces of competition have failed us in cyberspace. Victors get to write history, it was said. Today, those with the biggest megaphones—whose words pop into the most phones, that is—get to forge popular notions of reality. Given the grey zones, social media regulation looks necessary for a country like India. The covid-19 pandemic and the harm done by its “infodemic" should remind us of the value of factual integrity. And of words one can truly trust.

