Opinion | Trump's face-off with Twitter will affect us all

Social media apps have taken on curatorial roles, though Twitter has done so very actively. If Trump’s law tweak goes through, it would expose the microblog site to a barrage of legal charges. Since it cannot vet all that goes out, it could have opted to give up on fact-checking. Rather than yield to Trump, however, it has defiantly restated its editorial policy. It hid a Trump tweet on the US race riots for allegedly flouting its guidelines. Facebook, meanwhile, justified why it had left Trump’s controversial comments on the issue unedited on its platforms by citing the posts’ informational value. Since it also acknowledged a grey area, this was an editorial judgement call. It is evident that social media platforms have encroached on the role that publications and news channels perform. By acting as dispensers of media content, online networks had already grabbed a chunk of advertising revenue that ought to have gone to its original generators, both as a matter of justice and as an incentive to do their job. Sections of the media that diligently verify what they air and publish have found themselves starved of money. If this goes on, an internet monopoly could some day come to dominate what is popularly taken as true, which in turn would reduce the diversity of perspectives vital to democracy. A variety of views is essential, and the White House deserves credit for saying so.