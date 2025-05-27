Trump shock: Here’s a 4-D formula for policymakers to track it
SummaryAs uncertainty rules high for companies, investors and governments, how matters move in terms of diversification, defence, debt and the dollar could help us gauge the impact of the Trump shock on the Indian economy and also guide policy.
The churn in the international economic system since Donald Trump became US president for a second time has fanned uncertainty for companies, investors and governments. As with the famous story from Indian mythology, the Samudra Manthan, in which the churning of the ocean generates nectar as well as poison, the ongoing episode will likely have good as well as bad consequences.