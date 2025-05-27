Trump shock: Here’s a 4-D formula for policymakers to track it

India is somewhere in the middle of the pack as far as the ratio of public debt to GDP goes, and International Monetary Fund projections suggest that it will be one of the few major economies in the world that will bring down its public debt ratio—albeit only marginally—between 2024 and 2030. India has the added advantage that most of its government debt is held by domestic investors. Even though public debt dynamics do not look too worrisome for India on a consolidated basis—though a few states seem to be inching towards a fiscal cliff —the financing of debt may get tougher on a global basis.