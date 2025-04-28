Trump’s solar panel tariffs deal climate action a severe blow
SummaryProhibitive rates of import duty on panels and cells tilt the energy field in the US in favour of emission-spewing fossil fuels as a source of electricity. This is as regressive a policy as it gets.
There are few places where inflation is felt as profoundly these days as tariff rates. A few months ago, US President Donald Trump’s election campaign promise of a 10% levy on all US imports seemed shocking. Now we’re looking at a 46% rate on Vietnam and 145% on China.