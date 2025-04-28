Trump’s solar panel tariffs deal climate action a severe blow

Thanks to Trump’s pro-fossil-fuel industrial policy (as well as the short-sighted protectionism of the Joe Biden administration), that clean energy epoch may be coming to a close. Consider what the latest round of tariffs do to the US solar supply chain. They apply not only to modules— the large panels that are installed on your roof—but to cells as well, the bath tile-sized components that can be seen behind a module’s protective glass. That’s a problem, because the US has next to no capacity for producing cells.