Does Trump have a strategy for the Iran war? Probably not—and that’s deadly

Trump showcases himself as a great dealmaker, even though his business career was pockmarked with bankruptcies. He says he’s an astute steward of the economy, even though he has pursued self-defeating and damaging tariff policies. He promised to rightsize the federal government but instead birthed the clown rodeo known as DOGE. He vowed to seal America’s porous borders—and did—but then launched a lethal and grotesque deportation campaign that has scarred communities nationwide. He wants the US to be more affordable for struggling voters but is now waging a war that may savage their wallets.