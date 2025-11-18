Trump’s latest tariff relief reveals how politics affects US policy: Indian negotiators should take note
Trump’s tariff rollback on some grocery items is an indication of his administration’s sensitivity to inflation in an all-American political context. Could US politics also make it easier to strike a deal on social security payments made by Indians working there?
In dealing with US President Donald Trump on the commercial front, many countries would attest that one axiom holds good: that his political interests matter. China, for example, exploited the finer details of America’s electoral map in framing its retaliation to US tariffs.