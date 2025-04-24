Democracy could be the greatest casualty of Trump’s war
SummaryThe US president’s tariff flip-flops and singling out of China show that his agenda is about fighting a war of economic hegemony with the People’s Republic. Trump’s global disposition and actions at home suggest that democracy will be the big loser.
For all his grandstanding, barely three months since taking office, US President Donald Trump has virtually reversed his headline-grabbing tariffs, barring the de minimis 10% on all countries and 20-25% on steel, aluminium and automobiles. Item-specific tariffs on computers, smartphones and electronic peripherals from China have also been reversed for the moment, with a promise of “more to come!"