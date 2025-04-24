Democracy could be the greatest casualty of Trump’s war

This came to an end in the early 1990s with the end of the Cold War. In the establishment of the World Trade Organization (WTO), it was clear that non-reciprocity for developing countries had come to an end. Economic relations have been frosty at WTO ministerial meetings. There was some hope that the relatively socialist EU might form the basis of a new ‘cold war’. European prosperity in the 1980s had led to an economically strong group of 15 EU countries that could potentially challenge the US. However, the end of the Cold War forced the EU’s economic plan to turn into a ‘security’ arrangement as well.