Vivek Kaul: The bond market called Trump’s bluff but the coast is still hazy
Summary
- A spike in bond yields made the US pause its harsh country-specific reciprocal tariffs, but even so, we’ve had no relief from uncertainty. There are many reasons why today’s trade patterns will prove hard for America to redraw.
A line often mis-attributed to Vladimir Lenin goes: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen." Last week was one such momentous one as the ‘tariff tantrums’ of US President Donald Trump first created chaos and uncertainty and were then paused. A 90-day suspension of country-specific reciprocal tariffs was announced on 9 April, excluding those on China. Was this a Trump victory or a case of his winging it until things got difficult?