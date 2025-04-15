Vivek Kaul: The bond market called Trump’s bluff but the coast is still hazy

Why did it bother the US government? The 10-year yield is the benchmark for many other interest rates. If it goes up, so do rates on home and car loans, attacking Main Street’s American dream. As Bill Clinton’s chief strategist James Carville once said, if there were reincarnation, he had wanted to return as the President or Pope… “But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." Indeed, the bond market called out Trump’s bluff.