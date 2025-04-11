Tariff pause: A chance for the EU to come back stronger and more united
Summary
- The reality that the US is no longer a trustworthy ally has sunk in, bringing members of the European Union closer. It may be tempting to align with China, but the EU should invest in its own security and industry. It’s also time to issue joint debt.
The bond market spoke; Donald Trump blinked. The lettuce theory of Liz Truss holds true: No leader, not even one who has shrugged off assassination attempts and a fraud trial, can remain steadfast in the face of a policy-induced meltdown that punishes voters it aims to protect. The question is: What now?