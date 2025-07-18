US retailers put in their orders to Chinese factories (and if they haven’t by now, it’s too late) and negotiated on sharing the tariff bite. There was no surge of front-loading. That happened earlier this year before Trump’s tariffs took effect.

Following the truce, ocean shipping rates spiked above $5,000 per 40-foot container on the benchmark Shanghai-Los Angeles route for two weeks before settling down to less than $3,000.