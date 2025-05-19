Trump’s trade agenda: About US jobs or global supremacy?
SummaryThe answer may determine what to expect of US trade negotiations with others after its deal with the UK and tariff truce with China. Both need to be read carefully for clues of what the US president hopes to achieve.
'What does Trump want?’ is a question much of the world has struggled to answer for weeks since US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on trade partners, as well as no-commercial trade geographies inhabited only by penguins and seagulls, and then put them most on pause. He raised tariffs on China, then raised them some more in response to Beijing’s retaliation, only to pause those too. More tariff announcements were made and rescinded.