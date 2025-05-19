Trump’s trade agenda: About US jobs or global supremacy?

First, the US tariff on British goods has been retained at 10% in a deal with the UK, which suggests that the baseline tariff could be set at that level, up from the less than 3% rate before 2 April, ‘Liberation Day.’ The White House may be aiming to raise US tariff rates to levels Trump campaigned for: 10-20% for most countries and 60% for China. These rates would be much higher than the levels before 2 April and are not good news for trade and the global economy.