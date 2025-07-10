American puzzle: Trump’s tariffs have resulted in an inflation paradox
Contrary to expectations, the US President’s tariff hikes are yet to show up in America’s cost-of-living data. Puzzling as this is, these are early days yet and trade shocks still risk setting off shudders of price instability.
Much like the dog that didn’t bark in The Adventure of Silver Blaze by British crime writer and creator of Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle, one of the biggest puzzles after US President Donald Trump’s 2 April edict of a 10% tariff on all imports is its remarkably subdued effect on inflation in America.