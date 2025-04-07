Vivek Kaul: ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ is the only way to describe US tariffs
Summary
- The assumptions behind America’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are all wrong. They will serve the US economy and the world badly and could drive countries into a closer embrace of China. Were they thought through? Unlikely.
On the third day of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne on 28 December, when India were precariously placed at 191 runs for 5 wickets, Rishabh Pant at the crease attempted an audacious ramp shot off Scott Boland and got out. Sunil Gavaskar, in the commentary box, reacted with three words: “Stupid, stupid, stupid."