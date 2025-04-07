Vivek Kaul: ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ is the only way to describe US tariffs

Fourth, this is not to say that countries haven’t used tariffs in the past. They have. But universal tariffs usually lead to bleak economic outcomes. The Tariff Act (or Smoot-Hawley Act) passed in June 1930 by the US was meant to protect its economy in the aftermath of the Great Depression, which started in 1929. It raised tariffs on 20,000 industrial and agricultural goods to record levels in a wave of protectionism, with other countries responding with their own tariffs. This hurt the global economy even more and prolonged the depression, with the situation finally changing once countries started spending money to first prepare and then fight World War II. This lesson has been forgotten by the US administration.