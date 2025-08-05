Mexico might be the shortcut exporters need to bypass US tariffs
A 90-day window to cut a special deal has made Mexico a hot prospect for global exporters seeking to dodge steep Trump tariffs, without moving operations to the US.
The world is watching Mexico, not because of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that has struck its Oaxaca region, or the prison riots in Veracruz that have claimed several lives. Such disturbances are not uncommon in the region. Instead, global attention is fixed on Mexico because it alone has secured a 90-day window to finalize tariff terms with the US, even after the 1 August deadline has expired.