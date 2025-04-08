Kaushik Basu: Trump’s tariffs will only steepen America’s slide
Summary
- US import barriers will protect domestic inefficiency and set the country’s economy back. Instead, a redistributive tax policy could’ve been used to address American pain points.
On 26 March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all cars and light-duty trucks imported into the United States. This measure took effect on 3 April—one day after the administration rolled out its “reciprocal tariffs" on US trading partners. Trump tried to reassure nervous Americans, promising that “our automobile business will flourish like it’s never flourished before."