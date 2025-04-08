Kaushik Basu: Trump’s tariffs will only steepen America’s slide

Trump’s critics rightly point out that the tariff will raise US car prices, but that is just one of its many drawbacks. Consider, for example, that industries like automobiles (and semiconductors) have substantial fixed production costs. Given that a sudden tariff reduction after these sunk costs—such as the cost of acquiring land, building factories and obtaining permits—have been incurred could lead to significant losses, investors would need to be assured that the tariffs will remain in place for at least 10-15 years. If the government could somehow signal to investors that the tariffs will remain in place for the foreseeable future, it is likely that new car factories will be established in the US, increasing demand for local labour.